Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Shares of Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01), with a volume of 4760169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Cellular Goods Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.55. The company has a market cap of £3.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Cellular Goods Company Profile

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

