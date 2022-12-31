Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 9.5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.92. Approximately 30,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,504,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNA shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.15. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,950.91% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $78,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

