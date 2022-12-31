Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLYPO stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.4583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

