Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Down 18.4% in December

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Verastem by 422.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 419,475 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Verastem Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 106.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.