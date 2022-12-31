Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Short Interest Up 26.6% in December

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,960,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 10,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.31 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $510.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,999,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,090,000 after purchasing an additional 105,195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

