Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.23

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 136242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Freshii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.30 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Freshii Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$65.93 million and a P/E ratio of -6.20.
Freshii Company Profile
Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.
Featured Articles
