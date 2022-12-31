Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 708,726 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 421,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 388,790 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,943,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,521 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $299.68 million, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

