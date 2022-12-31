Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 216,383 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,383 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Carrier Global worth $98,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.25 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Cowen decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

