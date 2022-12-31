HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 397,087 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $97,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in HP by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,162. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

