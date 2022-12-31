State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,420 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of State Street worth $97,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

State Street Stock Down 0.2 %

State Street stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

