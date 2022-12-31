Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,061 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Extra Space Storage worth $95,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.2 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $147.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.61. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.59 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

