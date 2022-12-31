Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $95.51 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,041,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 36,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $95,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

