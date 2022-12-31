Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123,775 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $96,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $81,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 384,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $81,100.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,923,550 shares of company stock worth $21,772,348. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

