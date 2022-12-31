Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 62,313 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $94,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $235.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.83. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $472.55.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

