Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 69,385 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $95,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in onsemi by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at $499,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

onsemi stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

