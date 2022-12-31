Choreo LLC Buys 122 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $180.66 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.