Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $94.45 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Hilton Worldwide worth $94,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $126.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.77. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

