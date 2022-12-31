Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,045 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $93,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

