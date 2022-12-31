PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.75% of PTC worth $92,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PTC by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of PTC opened at $120.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

