Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,056 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $91,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $244.58 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $252.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

