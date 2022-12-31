StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,596,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $91,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 708,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 43.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,680,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after buying an additional 818,163 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

