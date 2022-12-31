Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $88.67 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,729 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 22,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $88,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus lowered their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.82.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $202.20 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.06 and a 200 day moving average of $206.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

