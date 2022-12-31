SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of SBA Communications worth $89,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after buying an additional 173,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after acquiring an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after acquiring an additional 156,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $280.31 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.43.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.60.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

