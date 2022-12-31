PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.