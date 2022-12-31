Whittier Trust Co. Has $40.07 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 24,735.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,310 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $180.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

