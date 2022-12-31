Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,858 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.54 and its 200-day moving average is $391.32.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

