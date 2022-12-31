Whittier Trust Co. Has $148.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $148,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.54 and a 200 day moving average of $391.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

