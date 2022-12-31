TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $280.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.32.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

