Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Humana by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $512.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $532.94 and a 200 day moving average of $500.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

