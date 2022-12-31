James Giallanza Sells 633 Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Stock

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) insider James Giallanza sold 633 shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $11,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of PSF stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $26.84.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
