Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 11,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,348,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.43, for a total transaction of 10,860.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.57, for a total transaction of 11,140.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.82, for a total transaction of 9,640.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.84, for a total transaction of 9,680.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.69, for a total transaction of 9,380.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.67, for a total transaction of 9,340.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.34, for a total transaction of 8,680.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.19, for a total transaction of 8,380.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.14, for a total transaction of 8,280.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.10, for a total transaction of 8,200.00.

Backblaze Price Performance

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 6.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.82 and a 52-week high of 18.16.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.36 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Backblaze in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLZE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

