Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $149.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.83.

