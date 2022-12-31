ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Western Union by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Western Union by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Western Union by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

