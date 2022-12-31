Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $176.42 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $229.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $179.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.