Kent G. Whittemore Purchases 20,000 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) Director Kent G. Whittemore purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
United Insurance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $1.06 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 35.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
United Insurance Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Insurance (UIHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.