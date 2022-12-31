Kent G. Whittemore Purchases 20,000 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) Director Kent G. Whittemore purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $1.06 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 35.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Insurance by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in United Insurance by 8.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

