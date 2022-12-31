Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Shares of MGM stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

