Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,752.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 843,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 798,279 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $15,193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $8,558,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 316.3% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 254,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

