Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Director Thomas David Ullrich Buys 890,000 Shares

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) Director Thomas David Ullrich bought 890,000 shares of Aston Bay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,800.
Aston Bay Stock Performance
Aston Bay stock opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.
About Aston Bay
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.