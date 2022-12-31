Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Sells $65,143.36 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $65,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

HTBI stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 21.59%. On average, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after buying an additional 191,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 257,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

