Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $489.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $339.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.15. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $660.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

