Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,651 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,296,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of American International Group worth $109,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

