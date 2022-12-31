Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of H opened at C$36.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$30.52 and a 12 month high of C$38.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.93. The firm has a market cap of C$21.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.09.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

(Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.