Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$195.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$141.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$139.24 and a 1-year high of C$196.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$148.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$156.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

