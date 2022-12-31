Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Exelon worth $109,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

