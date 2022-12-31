Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.3 %

CCO opened at C$30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$23.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.27 billion and a PE ratio of 105.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.28.

About Cameco

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$388.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.