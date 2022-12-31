Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $39.37 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

