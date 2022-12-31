Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $109.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218,080 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $109,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average is $161.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

