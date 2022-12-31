Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 125,555 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Trane Technologies worth $110,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 254.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

TT opened at $168.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.49. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $202.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

