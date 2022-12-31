Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $489.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $339.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $660.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.