The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $70.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $76.33.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Timken will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $23,887,564.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Timken by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Timken by 4.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Timken by 8.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 28.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

